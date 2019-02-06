Nation pays tributes to Kashmiri brethrens for right to self-determination

Abbottabad/Attock

Like remaining parts of the country the solidarity day with the Kashmiri Muslims was observed in collaboration with local administration, Tehsil administration at Jalalbaba Auditorium Abbottabad Tuesday.

However, Executive District Officer Finance, Abbottabad, Muhammad Ali was the chief guest, besides, Tehsil Nazim Ishaq Zikriya, District Administration, Tehsil Administration, school children, all the member of local bodies including large scaled audients belonging to each school of thought were present on the occasion.

In Badin, the nation observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Tuesday with a pledge to seek a solution to Kashmir dispute according to aspirations of Kashmiri people.

In Hafizabad, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed throughout district Hafizabad, on Tuesday. The day was dawn with special prayers in the masques after Fajar prayer for martyrs of occupied Kashmir who rendered their lives for achieving their just right of self-determination according to resolutions of United Nations. One minute silence was observed at 10 am to pay homage to the martyrs of the occupied Kashmir.

As elsewhere in the country,’ Kashmir Solidarity Day’ was also observed in Attock. In this context different functions were held and rallies were taken out.—INP

