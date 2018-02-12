Nation pays glowing tribute to supreme sacrifice of Maqbool Bhat: Mirwaiz

SRINAGAR : The incarcerated Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the nation pays glowing tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Maqbool Bhat on the 34th death anniversary of his hanging in Tihar jail.

He said the sacrifices of our brave hearts is our guiding light to stay steadfast and patient in our just struggle for the achievements of the right to self-determination, the fundamental right of all humans and nations on the globe.

Mirwaiz expressing his deep grief over the death of teenaged Saima Wani of Shopian who was battling for life for the past two weeks in the hospital who shot at with impunity in the head by the Indian forces said, that our women and children too not are spared and this was a reflection of the great Indian state that believes “all is fair in war” on unarmed civilian Kashmiris.

Mirwaiz said, it is our prime and utmost duty to protect and safeguard the sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir to reach the ongoing movement to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat (M) spokesman has strongly condemned the continuous house detention of amalgam Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his residence and continued arrest of Hurriyat leaders Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and imposing severe restrictions in parts of Srinagar and north Kashmir.

