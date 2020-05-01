Nation paying salute to medics

Multan

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that Punjab government was committed to get rid-off the province from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that efforts of doctors and paramedical staff working on frontline are appreciable and whole nation paying salute to them over their services. Provincial minister expressed these views during visit to district headquarters hospital Mianwali here on Friday.

He hailed the anti-corona arrangements and facilities provided across the district.—APP

He urged the masses to ensure implementation on preventive measures make the motherland clean from this pandemic.—APP