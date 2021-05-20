Nation observes ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ today

The Nation will observe “Palestine Solidarity Day” on Friday to denounce Israeli systematic and barbaric attacks against innocent Palestinians.

Rallies and demonstrations will be taken out across the country keeping in view COVID-19 SOPs to convey the message that the entire Pakistani nation stands by their oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The world community through these rallies will be reminded of its obligations to get stopped Israeli persecution of Palestinians and play its part for the establishment of an independent Palestine state with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital for permanent peace in the Middle East.

Pakistan has always supported the Palestinian cause. In the wake of recent flagrant acts of violence in occupied Palestinian territories, the country has been at the forefront to mobilize international efforts to stop Israeli persecution of Palestinians.—INP