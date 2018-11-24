Nation needs to stand united to wipe out terrorism, lawlessness: Siraj

Mianwali

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Siraj ul Haq has said that the entire nation would have to stand united to wipe out terrorism and lawlessness from the country.

He stated this while talking to media after addressing JI Ijtema at Mianwali on Saturday. The JI members and workers from Mianwai, Khushab and Bhakkar districts attended the gathering.

Siraj ul Haq said that Pakistan was the target of international conspiracies at present. He said the attack at the Chinese consulate in Karachi and the terrorism in Orakzai was the handiwork of the anti-state forces which did not like this country to develop. The foremost need of the moment was that the whole nation should be on the same page, he added.

The JI chief said the national harmony and unity required that the government took the lead towards this goal. He said it was unfortunate that confrontation was going on inside the parliament and as well as outside it and the government attitude itself was a cause of conflicts.

Siraj ul Haq said that the first one hundred days of the government were almost over but there was no change except price hike and the basic reason was that although there was change of government yet the faces were the same and many among them were responsible for the deprivations of the people.

He said that a strong economy was vital for political stability. He said the JI would like the government to fulfill its promises for creating ten million jobs for the youth and building five million homes for the homeless.

The JI chief announced support for the lawyers demand for a High Court Bench at Sargodha.

Siraj ul Haq said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been terming IMF loan as suicide but now the government was considering to approach the IMF for help.—INP

