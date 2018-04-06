Nation needs to shape its pathway according to Islamic teachings

Shura Hamdard

Staff Reporter

Pakistan as a welfare state was the desire Quaid-e-Azam, where Muslim can lead their lives according to the preaching and culture of Islam. He was a matchless leader, whose virtues especially honesty and state forwardness is highly appreciated and admired globally.

We need to shape our pathways in the light of his teachings to achieve goals and targets recommended by him as a Nation. Our electoral system requires reforms to bring basic change in the country. Shura Hamdard has reformed its Manifesto for the Nation to have rapid change, progress and prosperity in the country said by Admiral Iftikhar Ahmad Sirohey and other members while talking to the monthly Ijlas of Shura Hamdard. The topic of Ijlas was “Quaid-e-Azam ka Siyasi Biyania Aur Mojoda Surat-e-Hal”.

National president of Shura Hamdard Sadia Rashid stated in her message that Quaid-e-Azam was a great leader of Nation, unfortunately we failed to follow his teachings and vision. Sanaullah Akhtar, Prof. Niaz Erfan, M. Aurangzaib Awan, Brig. (R) Amir Gulistan Janjua, Sh. Mukhtar Ahmad, G. H. Anjum Khokhar, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad, Dr. Farhat Abbas, S. M. Tanvir Nusrat, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Hk. Bashir Bhervi, M. Ayub Advocate, Zafar Alam and Prof. B. A. Shaikh also address the Ijlas and highlighted the needs of following the guidelines of Quaid.

It was also recommended that government need to provide quality health & education facilities nationwide as these are the basics of a welfare state. It was also said that parents, teachers and religious scholars should play their role to promote unity and faith in the Nation and stop or reduce conflicts on regional, lingual, religious and political basis for shaping a better and stronger Pakistan.