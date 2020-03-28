Nation needs to against corona pandemic: Ali

STAFF REPORTER

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that entire nation needs to stand united setting aside all sought of difference in the ongoing battle to defeat the coronavirus epidemic. Speaking in Radio programme on Saturday, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the government machinery is vigilant enough to face any situation and counter Covid-19 challenge. It is appreciable that all the provincial governments, federal government and all the institutions are on same page in response to Coronavirus pandemic, he added. The State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said, “I appreciate and salute our paramedical and hospital staff, adding, we should not forget our daily-wagers at this crucial moment. It is high time to help those poor people who are in high need of financial assistance.” The Corona Relief Tigers’ will help government provide food to poor people and map out affected localities, he assured. He said that protection and safety of health care providers and medical staff is the top most priority of the government. It is high time to ask for forgiveness from Almighty and pray to Allah for His mercy and help, Ali Muhammad maintained. I advised people to abstain from panic, he said, adding, it is not right to blame a particular group for spreading Corona virus in Pakistan.