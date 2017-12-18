Nation needs role model like Quaid, Iqbal

Faisalabad

Nation needs role models like Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal to steer the country out of crises. Addressing the “Jinnah Youth Summit-2017” at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) here Sunday, President Positive Pakistan Abid Iqbal Khari said that youth should follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal to transform Pakistan into real Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Dr Iqbal and translated into reality by Quaid-e-Azam.

He said that bright future was directly linked to youth who could bring qualitative as well as quantitative revolution in the country. “We should concentrate on quality education and character building of youth if we want to get dream of prosperous Pakistan materialized”, he added. He appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and donate generously for the welfare and betterment of youth especially those youth who belong to poor and low class.

He said the Positive Pakistan had also initiated a move to transform Pakistan into a dynamic, vibrant and fully developed country of the world as visioned by its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by bringing youth in national mainstream.—APP