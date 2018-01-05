Nation missing ZAB: Bilawal

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistanis are deeply missing their beloved leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as the current internal and external situation requires a political sagacity and statesmanship of his level to handle the state of affairs today. Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a statement issued on the eve of the 90th birthday of PPP founder.

‘Those who snatched Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto from us actually tried to eliminate the very dream of our founding fathers about Pakistan. But wisdom, tolerance, patience and bravery of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and later of President Asif Ali Zardari after her martyrdom, foiled the evil designs of the perpetrators of both murders,’ the PPP Chairman said. Bilawal said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto picked up the broken pieces and rebuilt the country after freeing 93,000 Prisoners of War (PoW) and 5,000 square miles of our land from enemy captivity and occupation through his excellent diplomatic skills.

In a country shattered by war, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gifted first-ever unanimous constitution and laid groundbreaking defence, economic and industrial foundations. ‘One Man – One Vote, Passport for every citizen, equality, and an end to discrimination, and empowerment of women and other vulnerable segments of society were the hallmark decisions of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,’ he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fought valiantly against dictatorships and for democratic rights of the people of Pakistan, eventually laying down his life but didn’t compromise over his ideas and mission. The PPP Chairman said that people of Pakistan would always remember him in golden words as their hero while his opponents were also accepting his courage, statesmanship, foresightedness and love for his country and nation. ‘Tormenters of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto vanished into midair in a natural justice system but he remains in the hearts and minds of millions of people even today,’ he added. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged that his Party would continue to pursue the mission and vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to make Pakistan an egalitarian, peaceful, progressive and a democratic role-model Muslim country in the world.