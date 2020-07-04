Nation is united in fighting Covid-19

Peshawar

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz has said that the entire nation was united in fighting Covid-19. Front line workers, doctors, paramedics, police, district administration, business community and the people worked with a coordinated effort that is commendable.

He said that the sacrifices of health professionals will always be remembered. Religious scholars also gave their full support to the Government and the district administrations during the pandemic. However, the problem is not over yet and we have to be more careful.

He was addressing a function held at Landi Kotal Khyber wherein certificates of appreciation were awarded to front line workers.

Secretary Relief Abid Majeed, Home Secretary Ikramullah Khan and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber District Mahmood Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz also distributed certificates among the district administration, health department staff, police, quarantine center staff, PDMA personnel and members of the business community.

Addressing the function, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz said that even the most developed countries with their health governance systems struggled during the Covid-19 outbreak.—APP