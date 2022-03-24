Nation has full trust on leadership of PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the nation has full trust on the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to newsmen outside the Parliament House in Islamabad, he said a gang of looters got united to bring a no-confidence motion against the elected Prime Minister to protect their looted wealth.

He said that the Prime Minister is most popular leader, who enjoys support of the masses. He said that even today entire country is backing Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking about hearing of Presidential Reference by the Supreme Court, the Minister of State said that it is necessary that the Court should give its interpretation to end the practice of horse trading in the politics.—Staff Reporter