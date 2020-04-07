Nation, govt together will win fight against Covid-19: Gen Majid

RAZA NAQVI

ATTOCK General commanding officer (GoC) Major General Majid Jehangir has said that government and armed forces are working together to protect the nation against the Coronavirus pandemic COVID-19. He was speaking at a meeting held at deputy commissioner office Attock on Tuesday to review anti Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) measures taken by the health department and local administration in district Attock. On this occasion Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd) Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qammar, district police officer Khalid Hamdani and officials of health department, local administration and army were also present on this occasion. He said armed forces are utilizing their all resources to help government in fight against pandemic of Coronavirus. He said that armed forces being part of the national effort will not leave any stone unturned for security and safety of people of country. “The government alone cannot fight and win this war against Coronavirus. We can win this war together as a nation,” he added. He instructed officials of health department, local administration for strict implementation of WHO recommendation and SoP at gross roots level. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Annan Qammar briefed the participants about current statistics, action taken, issues and future planning of district.