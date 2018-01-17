Nation fully supports CPEC: Sartaj tells Yao

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz, Tuesday, said that China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was at a take off stage and whole Pakistani nation supported CPEC framework of National Development.

Hardware side of the CPEC project is being implemented but we also need to focus on the software side that includes policies, agendas, and strategies. Our current focus is to build industrial parks.

Talking to Chinese ambassador Yao Jing here, he said that both Pakistan and China enjoy remarkable relations since beginning but President of China Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif have taken the relationship to new heights through China Pakistan Economic Corridor

Sartaj Aziz maintained that despite economic crisis among Asian countries, China’s economic success served as a role model for rest of the countries in the region. With the region’s economic success, the balance of power would shift from west to east and Asia will become engine of growth.

Ambassador Yao Jing and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz discussed the trade aspects between both countries and in the region. Yao Jing said that there is a great possibility of sugar export as Pakistan is in surplus. Adding, Sartaj Aziz said that besides sugar, China can promote Pakistani products including meet, fish, fruits and vegetables for its domestic use.