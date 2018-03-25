Nation feels pride over its armed forces: President

Pakistan Day Parade reflects discipline, defence capabilities of forces

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain has congratulated all the three armed forces of the country for successfully arranging the marvelous Pakistan Day parade which reflected their exemplary discipline, defense capabilities and professional preparedness.

The President, addressing the prize distribution ceremony and Bara Khana, hosted for the officers and personnel of Pakistan Armed Forces who participated in the Pakistan Day parade here on Sunday, said that the nation felt pride over its Armed Forces.

He further said that the passionate display of performance by the officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces on the Pakistan Day strengthened the spirit in nation and revived the confidence that the Armed Forces of Pakistan were fully capable of defending the country with their professional capabilities.

Mamnoon Hussain noted that participation of Turkey, Jordan and United Arab Emirates contingents in Pakistan Day parade had enhanced the moments of joys.“It proved that our friends are standing with us in all circumstances,” he added.

The President observed that holding of joint parade also added to country’s esteem and image abroad. He stressed upon display of such faith, unity and discipline in all sectors of life so that the country could progress and the highest targets for the progress and prosperity could be achieved with the strong unity of all segments of society.

Mamnoon Hussain also lauded the bold role of Armed Forces and others for defeating terrorism. “The sacrifices you rendered for restoration of peace and the protection of people would be written in golden words,” he added.

The President said the Armed Forces of Pakistan, from the creation of the motherland, despite scant resources and numbers, had always defeated its enemies. All this was possible due to sincerity and highest degree of patriotism.

He noted that with display of such discipline and sacrifices, a strong and democratic Pakistan would overcome all its issues and would become indomitable.

