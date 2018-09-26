Nation faced embarrassment owing to govt’s foreign policy performance: Asif

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said the nation had to face embarrassment owing to the incumbent government’s foreign policy performance.

Asif while addressing the National Assembly criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government and its foreign policies.

“When Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Saudi Arabia, PTI leaders said he brought back ’10 arab’ but it is yet to be ascertained whether they meant 10 Arabs or Rs10 billion,” the PML-N leader mocked.

He further said, “Pakistan suffered a setback following India’s refusal to hold a meeting between foreign ministers of the two countries.”

“Doubts were also created over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he asserted.

Further lashing out at the government, the PML-N leader said, “An announcement regarding granting citizenship to Afghan refugees was later turned into a proposal.”

Responding to Asif, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said, “Asif has only now remembered foreign policy when he is in the opposition.”

“The previous government’s foreign policy was not clear and it was never brought up in the Parliament,” she added.

Further, Mazari said, “If opposition wants to play politics then we are also ready and if opposition focuses on resolving issues then we will also support them.”

“For the first time we contacted the United Kingdom over the money laundering issue and several accused have been arrested,” she asserted.

