Nation celebrates Quaid’s birth anniversary

Islamabad

The nation celebrated birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Monday, with renewed commitment to work hard for realization of the ideals he envisioned for Pakistan.

It was a public holiday and national flag was hoisted at all public and private buildings.

The day dawn with Qur’an Khawani at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. An impressive change of guard ceremony, in connection with the birth anniversary celebrations of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was held at the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi on Monday morning during which cadets of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul mounted the ceremonial guard duty.

Commandant Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, Major General Akhter Nawaz Satti, who was the chief guest on the occasion, inspected the parade. He also visited the mazar, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, were held both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid.

Pakistan Armed Forces have paid rich tribute to father of the Nation on his 141st Birthday. In his message, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Quaid’s vision of human values, social justice, equality and fraternity constituted motivation for creation of Pakistan. He said by following the teachings of Quaid, we can keep Pakistan safe and strong.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay tribute to the father of the nation on the eve of his birth anniversary today.

They laid floral wreaths and offered fateha. They also recorded their impressions in the visitors’ book.

Later, talking to media at the Mazar, the Governor said that this free country is the a great favor of Quaid-e-Azam to this nation we must work for its development. Talking to media Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said we must run this country according to the vision of father of the nation and follow his principles to make it a better country in the world.

Radio Pakistan is presenting special programs to celebrate the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The News and Current Affairs Channel of Radio Pakistan conducted special discussion programs and talk shows on the life and achievements of the Quaid.—INP