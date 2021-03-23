Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with full zeal and fervor

Despite the pandemic situation, the 81st Pakistan Day is being observed throughout the country with great national spirit and excitement.

The day started with gun salutes and special prayers in mosques for Pakistan’s prosperity, the liberation of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), and COVID-19 eradication.

The country reaffirmed its determination to act with dedication and professionalism, while also paying rich homage to the contributions of national heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

The nation is commemorating the landmark ‘Lahore Resolution,’ passed on March 23, 1940, which contributed to the establishment of Pakistan seven years later, on August 14, 1947. Pakistanis are also honoring Pakistan Movement leaders such as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, and Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the national poet, for their unmatched contribution to the country.

In a prestigious changing of guards’ ceremony, a contingent of Pakistan Air Force assumed ceremonial guard duty with a traditional spirit at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

To commemorate the day, the national flag is hoisted atop all significant and historic structures, that are festooned with colorful lights and buntings. To display their love for the country, the youth have decorated their buses, bicycles, automobiles, and motorbikes, while residents have decorated their residences, bazaars, and markets.

Meanwhile, restrictions on public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic have created a new avenue to highlight patriotism among Pakistanis who are voicing their love through digital plat5forms instead of participating in large public gatherings.

In an official message on Pakistan Day, the Government of Pakistan commemorated the historical day.

Today, we celebrate the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution by the Muslim League at the Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore which called for establishing a separate homeland for the Muslims.#OneNationOneDestiny #PakistanDay pic.twitter.com/5m0pFFg4Qt — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 23, 2021

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi also shared his feelings on Pakistan Day. He urged the people to keep working to render the nation a fully democratic and welfare society.

In his tweet, the president reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to being a more stable and economically powerful nation.

He urged citizens to note their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who are facing the harshest forms of repression and state-sanctioned terrorism.

The settlement of the Kashmir conflict in compliance with applicable United Nations Security Council resolutions, according to President Alvi, is the path to long-term stability in South Asia.

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi for Pakistan Day. "On this Pakistan Day, we pay homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan whose services and sacrifices led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent." pic.twitter.com/fFRUAHnTdr — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2021

