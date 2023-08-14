The nation is celebrating the 76th Independence Day across the country and missions abroad with zeal and enthusiasm to express love and respect for the beloved homeland.

Extensively decorated and illuminated public sector and private buildings, markets, roads and streets, and embassies of Pakistan all over the world are presenting festive look, with people including women and children clad in green and white seem congratulating each other on the occasion of Independence Day.

Buildings are decorated with national flags, portraits of national heroes, especially Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal, banners and buntings.

On the night before August 14, various institutions, both public and private, arranged fireworks and light shows where entry was free of cost.

People thronged roads at midnight on cars, two wheelers and on foot to mark the beginning of August 14 amid elaborate security arrangements.

Presence of such a huge number of vehicles and people on roads caused hours long massive traffic jams in major cities including the federal capital and all provincial metropolises.

Monday dawned with special prayers for the solidarity and progress of the country.

Official festivities started with the hoisting of national flags at government and private buildings and a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in Lahore and other provincial headquarters.

A change of guard took place at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi and at the last resting place of poet and philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore.

The public and private institutions arranged flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremonies to mark the day.

The state-owned and private television channels aired special programmes.

Newspapers published special editions to pay tributes to the workers of the Pakistan Movement.

In provincial capital, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) arranged a fireworks and light show at Greater Iqbal Park, LDA City and Liberty Roundabout at August 13 midnight with free entry for public at large.

Fireworks and light shows were also arranged at Jilani Park, Central Park Housing Society and Itehad Town.

On August 14 in the morning, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was the chief guest at the main flag hoisting ceremony at Hazoori Bagh.

Leading singers including Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform at Jashan-e-Azadi Mega Musical Show at Nishter Sports Complex in the evening. Entry for public is free for the mega show.