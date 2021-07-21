Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha today

Islamabad

The nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today amid the coronavirus pandemic, to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day began with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity, safety and security of the country.

Religious scholars, in their Eid sermons will highlight the importance to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS). In the Federal Capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at the Faisal Mosque.

Following the Eid prayers, the Muslims will perform the ritual of sacrificing animals, spend their time feasting with family and friends, and distribute sacrificial meat among their family members, friends, and the poor.

The government has advised the faithful to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for containing the COVID-19 while perform the ritual of sacrificing animals.

While offering Eid prayers, they should keep dis-tance, and avoid hugging and instead extend only greetings.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have urged upon the nation to be more dedicated to the cause of Eid-ul-Azha and help the poor and needy, particularly in a situation amid coronavirus.

In his message to the nation on Eid-ul-Azha, President Alvi said while celebrating an occa-sion with a spirit of sacrifice, one must not forget the deserving people.