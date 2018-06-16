Nation celebrates Eid today

Islamabad

Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated today in the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with great religious fervour and festivity.

The day will dawn with special prayers for peace, progress and propserity of the country at Masajid.

The Shawwal moon could not be sighted on Thursday after which the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

The decision was announced at a press conference after a meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman in Karachi for the sighting of moon.

Special prayers would be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the ‘Ummah’, solution of their problems and liberation of Muslim territories, including occupied Kashmir.

The government has declared Eid holidays from June 15 to June 18. In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the ‘Eid’ congregations would be held at more than one thousand places.

In Islamabad, the biggest congregation would be held at the grand Faisal Mosque, where the high-ups of the government are likey to offer Eid prayers. In Rawalpindi, the biggest Eid congregation would be held at the historic Liaquat Bagh.

In Lahore, major Eidul Fitr congregation will be held at Badshahi Mosque where Khateeb Badshahi Masjid Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will lead the prayer. Eid prayers will also be offered at different parts of the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, the federal and provincial governments have finalized a comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. The Radio and Television channels have chalked out a series of special programmes on the occasion of Eid. Following the Eid prayers, people will spend their time feasting with family and friends and feeding those who are less fortunate. Sweets and other special dishes would be prepared for serving the guests. People will also exchange gifts on the occasion.