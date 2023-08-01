The 130th birth anniversary of Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was celebrated Monday. Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, sister of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was remembered for the selfless, courageous and vital role she had played in the creation of Pakistan.

Born on July 31, 1893 in Karachi, Miss Fatima Jinnah obtained a dental degree from Dr. Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, the University of Calcutta in 1923 and practiced as a dental doctor in Bombay (now Mumbai). Later, she left the profession and worked side by side with her brother, and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state for Muslims easier.

In 1947, Fatima Jinnah formed the Women’s Relief Committee, which later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA). She also played a significant role in the settlement of Muhajirs in the new state of Pakistan.

Fatima Jinnah is referred to as the Madr-e-Millat (Mother of the Nation) for her role in the Freedom Movement. In the late 1964, she came again in the political field to struggle for restoration of democracy in the country. Two years later, she passed away at the age of 73 years on July 9, 1967. Fatima Jinnah is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights.