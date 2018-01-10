Nation and the govt

We generally tend to blame politics and the politicians for all our problems, as if the rest of the people and professions in the country are functioning just fine and dandy. Politicians are not aliens from the Mars or other planets. They belong to the very society that everyone else does. Their “actions” represent a version of the collective nature of our society. Maybe we are too proud to admit it, but it is undeniable truth.

Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said “As you shall be given to you”. Joseph de Maistre (a French Philosopher) once said “Every nation gets the government it deserves”. We ought to ask ourselves whether we deserve better than what we got.

MD RUSTAM PARWEZ

Hyderabad, India

Related