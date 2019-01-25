Nathiagali to Murree road blocked by heavy snowfall

Abbottabad

Abbottabad Murree road on Thursday remained blocked for all sorts of vehicular traffic as 40 feet long glacier fell on the road at Kandla, leaving tourists stranded. While talking to APP, the Galyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson Ahsan Hameed said main Murree road is completely blocked while the GDA and KP Highways Authority teams have reached Galyat to open the blocked roads.

Fortunately, no loss has been reported as the glacier fell on the road while the stranded tourists were shifted to a safe place. He informed that we have rescued two families one of Rawalpindi and other of Charsada from Kundla. Initially, they were shifted to a private hotel at Donga Gali.As the contractor, KPHA and district administration machinery cleared Murree road for one way traffic both families moved to their homes via Abbottabad, Ahsan Hameed stated.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp