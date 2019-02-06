Nathiagali, Thandiani receive more snow

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

The highest peak of mountainous series located on surrounding parts of Abbottabad-city known as Nathiagali, Meera Jani, Thandiani, and Changla Gali is receiving snowfall but since last night. The lower parts of the city received the drizzling later converted into snow for some time. However, the historic Surban valley adjacent to the city received snow approximately more than 6 inch layer, while the aforesaid hill tops layers of snow was reported one and half feet till Wednesday evening.

Moreover, the snow falling started on mountains with an interval of just fortnight time, while the previously fall snow was not melt, till fresh spell started. In addition, the icy winds have compelled suburbs to keep themselves indoors. In the meanwhile, land sliding was reported at scattered places of the Galyat due to which the entire area was cut off from rest of country. The cold but chilly waves hit the entire area badly, hence, instead just few vehicles not a single pedestrian was seen on main silk route since morning. All the streets were converted into muddy while rainy water found converged on various spots as such there was no way for exit entirely.

Food shortage was one of the main problem being faced by the residents of mountainous series of Galyat, when the temperature went down at minus 6 has paralyses human lives to face such a severity of chill created by heavy snow fall, but everyone was found feeling aggrieved because of deficiency of edibles as there was no way out to buy some necessary items for domestic use even.

