Nasla Tower lady evictee dies crying for justice

A 65-year-old woman who was evicted from her flat in Nasla Tower in compliance with the Supreme Court order died here on Saturday.

Reportedly, Shamim Usman, 65, who was a former employee of the Pakistan International Airline was under extreme mental stress when the administration started throwing out the Nasla Tower residents on the apex court’s order. She owned Flat No. 104 in the residential complex.

When she got the eviction notice, she ran from post to pillar to save her house. She appealed to the Supreme Court, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Karachi commissioner, but all her pleas fell on deaf ears.

Dejected and disappointed, the poor woman suffered from great mental strain which ultimately claimed her life.