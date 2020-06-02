Nasir warns of alarming corona spread situation in Sindh

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that 25 per cent of the total Coronavirus tests being conducted in Sindh province at present resulted in positive, which was extremely alarming.

The provincial Information Minister said that this was the reason why the Sindh government was repeatedly saying that if the guidelines issued on health were not followed, there could be huge losses. “If a complete lockdown had been imposed in the beginning, the Coronavirus would not have spread so much today, but now we have to live with it for a long time,” he said.

He said this while addressing a press conference on Tuesday. Sindh Minister for Transport Owais Shah and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab were also present during the press conference.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that now the more we take precautionary measures, the more we would be able to protect ourselves and others from Coronavirus. He said that it was unfortunate that despite repeated explanations, people were not ready to understand and were not taking the Coronavirus seriously. “Our healthcare system has not the enough capacity to handle so many patients, so people have to take the Coronavirus seriously,” he added. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fortunate to have a sensible and mature opposition in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which was at least supporting it completely on the issue of lockdown, adding that, the situation in Sindh was completely different.

The provincial Information Minister said that whenever the Sindh government talked about imposing lockdown or ensuring implementation on health advisory or standard operating procedures just to save the lives of the people in the province, the opposition immediately held a press conference against it. He said that people had been constantly incited against the Sindh government baselessly by the opposition, adding that, the Sindh government was portrayed as a villain or enemy.