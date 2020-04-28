Nasir wants end to propaganda against frontline heroes

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday visited the Jinnah Hospital and inquired about the well-being of the patients admitted there. The minister made the visit to Jinnah Hospital on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah after a defamatory video about Jinnah Hospital went viral. During his visit, he inquired about the well-being of the patients and the treatment being provided to them. Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that all of us were going through a very difficult time, adding that, in these testing times, our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were working like front line heroes. The provincial Information Minister said that it was extremely inappropriate to criticize the people associated with the medical field at a time when the whole country was facing a pandemic like Coronavirus. Talking about the viral video, he said that through such negative tactics, few miscreants were trying to discredit the medical staff, the government and those who were assisting the people in the time of pandemic. He said that at this moment in time there was a need to encourage our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff rather than spreading negative propaganda against them. The Provincial Information Minister said that the manner and courage with which our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were attending to the patients of Coronavirus was highly commendable. “We must not harass or discourage our medical staff,” he said. Shah further said that Sindh government was providing all safety equipment to its doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. The minister said that the Sindh government was very much concerned about its doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and would help them in any way possible. He also praised the management of the hospital for their work in caring for the patients.