Nasir urged to enact laws on child labor and bonded labour

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that there is must need to framed By-Laws on child labor and bonded labor not only in Sindh but in the entire country.

He said this today while addressing a event organized in a local hotel Karachi. Nasir shah said that child labor, Forced labor and human trafficking are unpardonable crimes and are a scourge on society, so it is necessary to have strict legislation to eradicate them. He added that the incidents of violence against children are increasing day by day in the society, which needs to be remedied.

Therefore, we all have to work together, it is not only the responsibility of the government, but the responsibility of every member of the society and this responsibility is also imposed on non-governmental social organizations working in this regard. Syed Nasir Hussain Sha address to event praised the Sustainable Social Development Organization for its initiatives in this regard and said that Sustainable Social Development Organizatio and given its recommendations, we will consider these recommendations in the next budget.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that abuses against children are a scourge of the society and cause shame and infamy. Syed Nasir Hussain Sha added that more responsibility is imposed on the federal government in the legislation on human trafficking. Other officials also addressed the event.