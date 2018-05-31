Nasir-ul-Mulk to take oath as caretaker PM on Friday (today)

ISLAMABAD : Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice (r) Nasir ul Mulk is all set to take oath as caretaker Prime Minister on Friday.

According to details, the preparations have been completed as higher government officials have been forwarded invitations to participate in the ceremony.

It is worth mentioning here that Nasir ul Mulk’s name was announced at a joint presser by PM Abbasi and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah on May 28. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq was also present along with some ministers.

Justice Nasirul Mulk was born on August 17, 1950 in Mingora, Swat. He completed his degree of Bar-at-Law from Inner Temple London and was called to the Bar in 1977.

The now-retired Mulk practised as an Advocate in all fields of Law for more than 17 years until his elevation as a judge of the Peshawar High Court. He remained PHC chief justice for some time before his elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court.

He is remembered for the way he conducted a contempt case against then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

He convicted the then chief executive for 30 seconds while maintaining the dignity and honour of the court, and left the disqualification issue open to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the then speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Fehmida Mirza.

Justice Mulk is one of the seven judges who signed a restraining order on Nov 3, 2007, when retired Gen Pervez Musharraf imposed emergency and forcibly sent the judges home.

He has served as a judge in Peshawar High Court, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Election Commissioner too.