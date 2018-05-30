Nasir-ul-Mulk: Best choice

THE lengthy consultative process for appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister ended on a positive note with retired Justice Nasirul Mulk emerging as the consensus nominee for the coveted slot. People had been waiting for the last six weeks as to who gets the final nod of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah as several names were doing rounds and there were also speculations that in the absence of consensus the process may enter into the next phase of formation of a Parliamentary Committee and finally the Election Commission might have to decide the matter.

The nomination of Justice Nasirul Mulk has understandably been hailed by all segments of the society throughout the country, as he dedicated his entire life to principles, rule of law and the Constitution. It is a pleasant surprise that there was no objection to his nomination from any political party which means he enjoyed the confidence of all and hopefully would come up to the expectations and confidence of the people. As pointed out by Syed Khurshid Shah that all names considered were respectable and credible but Nasirul Mulk became the final choice on merit. Pakistan is going through a turbulent political period marred with uncertainty, rumours, allegations and leg pulling. Appointment of Justice Nasirul Mulk is a firm guarantee that there would be no delay in holding of election as is being dreamed by some political orphans and similarly, no one could complain of polling day rigging or manipulation of results.

As Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Nasirul Mulk also headed a Commission that looked into allegations of rigging in 2013 general election and put forth a number of recommendations to ensure fairness and credibility of the electoral exercise. Now he has an opportunity to implement those recommendations and deliver untainted election. Unlike in the past, Justice Nasirul Mulk would surely not take dictation from anyone and perform his national responsibilities in a highly professional manner. It is also satisfying that a consensus was also reached in Punjab on the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa as the caretaker Chief Minister of the province. In Punjab, the situation was somewhat difficult to handle as the matter was to be sorted out between two arch rivals – PML (N) and PTI but the agreement between Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed speaks volumes about their political sagacity and wisdom.

