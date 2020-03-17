Nasir Shah warns of curfew if conditions worsen

Staff Reporter

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Sindh, the Sindh government has indicated that if conditions worsen due to the coronavirus, curfew can be imposed by the government. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Information Minister Nasir Shah said that currently, the situation in Sindh is under control but if the need arises, a curfew could be imposed. So far, 172 cases have been reported in the province and Sindh government has conducted 775 tests for the virus. He also said that doctors and Para-medical staff will be immediately recruited on contract basis and a crackdown against mask and sanitizer hoarders has taken place. The minister further said that the Chief Minister has directed to import required medicines and if the virus spreads further, arrangements to deliver goods to the people have been made. Nasir Shah said during the press conference that offices with essential services will remain open and other offices shall be closed from the Thursday. Some Sindh government departments will be closed from Wednesday for which notification will be issued in the morning. He said that buses coming from other cities would not be allowed to enter from Friday and Inter-city bus service would be completely closed after 48 hours. He also requested during the press conference to avoid excessive rush in hospitals to not have more than one attendant with patients. He informed that hospitals OPDs would not be closed and that these difficult decisions are being taken in the larger interest of the people.