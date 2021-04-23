Nasir Shah warns of complete lockdown if existing Corona situation persists

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the number of corona cases are increasing and if the situation remained the same then complete lockdown will have to be imposed.

He said that a meeting of provincial task force on covid 19 held today under the chair of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, has also expressed its concerns over the situation.

The Minister expressed these views while talking to media at Sindh assembly media corner on Friday.

He said that vaccination centers have been set up in different districts of Sindh from where reports are being received that people are not coming for vaccination.

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Shah urged people above the age of 50 years to get vaccinated.

He said that the people were not taking the epidemic seriously because of the federal government’s unclear stance on the covid 19 pandemic.

‘The Sindh government had taken effective measures in tackling the situation and made a lot of improvement in healthcare system and covid related facilities in the province in line with the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” the minister said and added that the situation in Sindh is better than other provinces.

Replying to a query, he said that Pakistan People’s Party has not been invited to attend the PDM’s upcoming meeting. All parties of PDM were united on one plate farm against the flawed policies of the federal government.

He said that all the cases against PPP leaders were launched in PML-N tenure. It was not an ideal situation for Pakistan People’s Party to sit with PML –N. But we agreed on one point agenda to get rid of incompetent PTI government.

“I am still hopeful that the differences will end and the opposition will move forward together and get rid of this incompetent government,” the minister said.

On NA-249, the provincial minister said, “PPP is not running away from the by-elections. We have written to the Election Commission to postpone the by-elections in view of the covid-19 and Ramadan Kareem.

He said that MQM and PTI have also demanded postponement of by-elections. On April 29, the PPP candidate will win by huge margin.