Nasir Shah visits missing persons sit-in, expresses solidarity

Minister for Information and Religious AffairsNasirHussain Shah on late Saturday night visited ongoing sit-in for missing persons in front of Quaid’s Mazar and expressedsolidarity with the participants and met the families of the missingpersons.

Allama Ahmad IqbalRizvi, AllamaHaider Abbas, AllamaMubashir Hassan, NasirHussainShirazi, AllamaSadiqJafari and AllamaAqeelMoosa and others of the Joint Action Committee were also present onthe occasion.

Addressing the sit-in, Syed NasirHussain Shah said that stance of Pakistan Peoples Party on the issue of missing persons was very clear. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has raised this issue at every forum.

He assured the participants that the Sindhgovernment is standing with them on their legitimate demand ofrecovery of their beloveds. ‘ We are trying our best to solve the issue of missing persons so that all return to their homes,’ the minister added.

The provincial minister said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad AliShah has given clear instructions to the Sindh police to take measures whatever they could do to resolve missing persons issues.

NasirHussain Shah said: they value the feelings and emotions of people sitting here and well aware ofsufferings of families who’s beloveds are missing .’PPP is also ready to sit with you in sit-in,’ the minister said.

He said that our mothers, sisters and senior citizens were sittinghere in the month of holy Ramazan.

Blessed nights of Ramadan Kareem are coming a head and I request you all to postpone the sit-in.