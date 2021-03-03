Nasir Shah terms Gilani’s success victory of democracy

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has congratulations to the entire nation on the victory of ‘Haq’, terming Yousuf Raza Gilani’s victory as the victory of democracy.

In a statement released on Wednesday, he said confidence of PDM parties in National Assembly members was distrust against the selected.

“We have already said that the people are fed up with the selected rulers and Khan Sahib should go home as soon as possible.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said Yousuf Raza Gilani succeeded with the great struggle of PDM parties., adding, “Read the selected writing on the wall of time. Those who destroyed the economy and pushed the country backwards for years have no place in the country now.”

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah efforts were made to make Hafeez Sheikh successful by using fraud and bullying and hoped that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Paksitan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will soon restore true democracy.