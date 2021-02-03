Nasir Shah removes two municipal commissioners, warns KWSB MD

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has removed municipal commissioners of District Central and Korangi and warned MD Karachi Water & Sewerage Board for addressing the public complaints regarding water supply and sewerage.

The minister issued these directives on Wednesday while chairing a meeting regarding development schemes of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Minister for Education and Labor Saeed Ghani, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, General Secretary PPP Karachi Division JavedNagori, PPP Presidents, General Secretaries and Information Secretaries of all districts of Karachi Division. Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmed Shah, Administrator KMC Laeq Ahmed.

Administrators of all DMCs, Municipal Commissioners, and senior officers of KMC, Karachi Water Board and other department were also present. The meeting reviewed the ongoing development works in Karachi. The PPP office-holders complained about the Karachi Water Board office saying that officers didn’t listen to them in solving public complaints about water supply and sewerage issues.

Nasir Shah said that on the special directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meeting has been convened for the redressal of grievances of people of Karachi. The water board should focus on closing leakages in the city so that the roads are not damaged.

The Minister directed that all ongoing development projects should be completed within the stipulated time. “Currently, only Sindh government is carrying out development work in Karachi,” he added. He directed officers to conduct such meetings on district level to strengthen coordination.

Addressing the meeting, Minister for Education & Labour Saeed Ghani stated that other political parties were trying to take the credit of development schemes of Sindh government adding that attempts were made to create impression that development schemes in Karachi were being carried out with a Federal Government package.

“The fact is that the Federal Government has given a lolly pop of a package of Rs 162 billion to the people of Karachi and still not a single penny has been given by the federal government for these projects,” Saeed Ghani added.