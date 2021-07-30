Nasir Shah hails UNHCR services in Sindh, seeks further collaboration  

Julien Harneis, theUnited Nations Resident and Humanitarian on Friday called on Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah at Ali House. He was accompanied by Aftab Bhatti, Provincial HeadUN Sindhand Shah Jahan Shah, Member Advisory Board UN International Trade Center.

Chairman SDG Task Force Sindh MPA Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq, Parliamentary Secretary Health MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chairman Sindh Local Council Syed Kamil Haider Shah and Barrister Ghulam Shabir Shah were also present at the occasion.

Nasir Hussain Shah appreciated the services of UNHCR in Sindhand added that the Government of Sindh seeks to further strengthen its partnership with the UNHRC to provide basic services to the people, so as to accelerate the journey of development in rural areas.

Mr Julien said, I visited Umerkot and Tharparkarrecently and urged that the Sindh government should focus on providing clean drinking water. “Clean drinking water is not available in many Sindh areas.”

He said that institutions such as the Sindh government’s PPHI and the Sindh Education Foundation were doing an excellent job in the areas of basic health and education in rural areas.”But they need to focus on clean drinking water supply, said the UNHCR Coordinator.

Nasir Hussain Shah said the supply of drinking water supply was one of the priorities of the Sindh government.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued a stern warning to the Sindh government for water supply in the entire province including Karachi, the minister said.

Nasir Hussain Shah said the UNHCR should provide technical assistance and guidance on water projects in rural areas.

“PPP Sindh government is striving for sustainable development in rural areas, our leadership has a clear position on it.”