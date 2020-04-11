Nasir Shah asks people to follow health advisory

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest & Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that it was quite alarming that tests of the 20 percent of the total persons that underwent diagnosis for the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours were found positive.

He said that it was also a warning sign for the people that if they didn’t follow the government’s announced health advisory and didn’t maintain the discipline regarding the lock down then there would be serious problems.

He said that following the outcome of recent results Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had already issued directives for more strict lock down, especially in the areas where people were not following the health advisory appropriately. Nasir Shah said that the Chief Minister right from day one has been requesting the people to follow the lock down as it was the only best way to get rid of the pandemic. The minister said that all the health experts in the meetings of the task force which the Chief Minister was presiding over on daily basis told him that he should go for a prolonged and strict lock down in order to eliminate the Coronavirus pandemic completely from the province.

He said that the recent percentage of the positive tests of Coronavirus was well ahead of any other country in the world. Similarly, he said that the number of deaths was also the highest in duration of 24 hours. He said that if the people didn’t follow the health advisory of the government with discipline then there would be no choice left then to adopt more strict measures for ensuring complete lock down. The minister said that although all the decisions taken by the Sindh government were quite unpopular but if this decision had not been taken on time then the situation would had been more most horrible.