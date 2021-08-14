Nasir Shah appears before FIA

Staff Reporter Karachi

Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Centre and recorded his statement in a case related to contemptuous speech against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), on Friday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the prime accused had also sent a video to the Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah alongside others ministers in which he used contemptuous language against CJP. The FIA officials said that Shah has refused to identify the prime accused, Masoodur Rehman Abbasi.