Nasir Shah advises IGP to go on leave

Staff Reporter

Amid rising tension between Sindh and the federal government over the replacement of the top cop, Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday advised the Inspector General of Police, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam to go on leave.

Talking to journalists following a Khuli Kachehri in the metropolis, Nasir Hussain said that the provincial government does not want to take such decision that demoralize the police force. He said that conspirators are spreading rumours about governor rule in Sindh to mislead masses and create instability in the province.

The minister claimed that the performance and governance of the Sindh government is better than other provincial governments. Earlier on January 28, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam by rebutting news of his transfer from the province had said, he is not going anywhere. He was addressing in an inaugural ceremony at the Capital Police Office (CPO). Speaking to the police officers, IGP Syed Kaleem Imam had said his transfer was not that much easy and added that he will leave the province according to his fate.