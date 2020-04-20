Nasir sets conditions for including Tigers Force in relief work

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that if the Tigers Force worked for the welfare of the people in the province, it would be facilitated by the provincial government. The provincial Minister said that we were only objecting to the name of Tiger Force, and wanted that it was better if it had been given another name, but anyhow, if it worked for the welfare of the people then we had no objection, in fact the Sindh government would facilitate its members.

He said that the Chief Secretary could not issue any notification without the permission of the provincial government, adding that, notification regarding the working of Tiger Force was issued at the will of the provincial government. The minister said that the media should try to ignore the controversial issues as it not only increased disputes but also lead to the differences amongst the politicians. Nasir Shah clarified that there was no disagreement or any kind of confusion between members of Sindh government or the Sindh cabinet regarding Tiger Force. Provincial Minister for Information said that if the members of the Tiger Force work with full dedication for the welfare of the people of the province, they would not be stopped to do so at any level.

Explaining the reason for the objection in the name of Tigers Force, he said that, because during the elections, a sub-organization of PTI had been named as its Tigers Force, therefore when they decided to form a team of people with the similar name after the spread of the Corona virus not only the PPP but the other political parties also expressed their reservations.

The minister said that leaders of other parties, including him, still believed that it was better if this force had been given another name rather than Tigers Force. Shah further said that the proper procedure, which had also been validated by the World Health Organization, under which the Corona virus tests were being conducted in Sindh province, was not being followed in other provinces.

Referring to the allegations of the opposition leaders in the province, the provincial Minister said that he did not think it appropriate to respond to them.

He said the Sindh government was facing a serious situation right now in the form of the spread of Corona virus, so all the focus of the government was on saving people’s lives. He said that opposition leaders could continue leveling their accusations, but the Sindh government wanted to keep its focus on saving the lives of the people