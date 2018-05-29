Nasir Saeed Khosa to be Punjab caretaker CM

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Former bureaucrat Nasir Saeed Khosa who also served as Chief Secretary Punjab and Balochistan has been named as caretaker Punjab Chief Minister.

Both the leader of Opposition in Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif have unanimously agreed to his name.

Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed called on Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Model Town, here Monday and both agreed to nominate a consensus caretaker Chief Minister and announced the name of Nasir Saeed Khosain this regard.

Talking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that name of Nasir Saeed Khosa has been agreed upon after consultation with the opposition leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed. Some names were suggested during the earlier meeting and we have consulted our party leadership afterwards. After the consultations, we have agreed on one name and this democratic harmony is the beauty of democratic system, he added.

Shahbaz said that Nasir Khosa has performed his duties with utmost honesty and hard work during his service career and he is hopeful that Mr. Khosa will come up to the expectations of the people. It is hoped that Nasir Khosa will utilize his diverse experience and professional abilities for holding of transparent elections so that the political parties could independently take part in the elections and everybody could have same opportunities in the election process. It is hoped that people will be at liberty to give votes to the parties of their choice and democratic process will be continued. It is the victory of the people and I am thankful to Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed as the consultation process gives impetus to the democracy, Shahbaz added.

Opposition leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said that second meeting with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proved fruitful and after considering different names and discussion with the PTI leader Imran Khan, we have agreed on the name of Nasir Saeed Khosa.” I am hopeful that he shall play his role most objectively with regard to holding of free, fare and transparent elections. I also extend congratulations to the people of Punjab,” Mehmood said.