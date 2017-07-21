Nasir pays surprise visit to Valika Hospital

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Information, Labour and Human Resources, Transport and Mass Transit, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah paid a surprise visit to Valika Hospital SITE, Karachi here Thursday.

Secretary Labour Rasheed Solangi and Commissioner SESSI Farooq Leghari also accompanied him, said a statement. During his visit, the minister went around ICU, CCU and different sections and wards of the hospital and checked the attendance registers of staff, arrangements of cleanliness and facilities provided to patients.

The minister enquired after patients and asked if they face any problems and issues regarding treatment at the hospital and provision of various health facilities like ultrasound, laboratory and X-ray etc.

Patients informed the Minister about acute shortage of water in the hospital. However, patients were satisfied with other facilities and services of the hospital. The minister directed that the problems of patients be resolved immediately. Medical Superintendent Valika Hospital, Dr Ali Nawaz Gathoti briefed the minister about the services, facilities and medicines provided at the hospital and informed him about the problems faced by the hospital administration.