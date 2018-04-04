Nasir inaugurates work at traffic signal project

Sindh Minister for Transport, Labour and Information, Syed Nasir Husssain Shah laid the foundation of the automatic traffic signal project here on Monday.

The signals will be installed at several main roads of the city with an investment of Rs 30 million to minimize manual intervention in traffic management. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister directed the concerned officials to ensure a smooth flow of traffic at the site of the project while the development work was in progress.

He also asked them to ensure that no trouble was caused to people due to the development activities.—APP

