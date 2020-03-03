Nashville tornado leaves two dead, destroys 40 buildings

Nashville

A tornado has left at least two people dead and destroyed nearly 40 buildings in Tennessee city early Tuesday.

The Metro Nashville Police reported fatalities in the East Nashville region, whereas the Nashville fire department said it was responding to reports of approximately 40 structure collapses around Nashville.

The police department in the Mt. Juliet suburb east of Nashville reported multiple homes damaged and people injured.

“There are gas lines that are leaking, power lines that are on the ground, and multiple emergency responders are responding to those who are injured,” the Mt. Juliet Police department said. Tennessee is one of 14 US states that will vote on Tuesday in the contest to choose a Democratic nominee to stand against President Donald Trump in November.

Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center announced it had opened an emergency shelter with running water in a farmer’s market to help displaced residents. Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to the tornado damage throughout Nashville—AFP