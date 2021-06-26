NASFF-2021: PM Imran says soft image comes with self-esteem

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday urged the young Pakistani filmmaker to produce original content based on “Pakistaniyat” as this is the way to promote a soft image of the country.

The premier made the remarks while addressing the National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) Awards 2021 ceremony in Islamabad.

The event was attended by DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, and celebrities from showbiz industry.

PM Khan said that world only values the original content, adding that people in the West had become fans of late singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan due to his originality.

He said that “soft image comes with self-esteem and self-belief. World does not respect those who do not respect themselves”.

NASFF – 2021 | National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) Awards Ceremony | 26 June 2021 | ISPR https://t.co/qNA0m3TOKs — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 26, 2021

He recalled that Pakistan’s film industry was impressed by Indian movies in the start and it tried to copy it but it brought no respect.

He said that the platform provides great opportunity to young filmmakers to bring new concepts and highlight untold stories of Pakistan.

Talking about tourism, he said that the government was taking steps to promote historical and religious tourism as this will bring prosperity in the country.

DG ISPR while speaking on the occasion said that the NASFF will help youth to promote the positive image of Pakistan.