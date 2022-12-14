Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem Shah will not participate in the final test match against England in Karachi after not properly recovering from a shoulder injury.

The 19-year-old picked up the niggle during the first test match in Rawalpindi and subsequently missed the second test in Multan as well.

Without his presence, Pakistan went on to lose the game by 26 runs an outcome he likely could have prevented by keeping Mark Wood quiet during his 36-run assault from 27 balls in England’s first innings.

Naseem had to shoulder the burden of leading Pakistan’s pace bowling in the first test after Haris Rauf’s injury, often bowling longer spells which likely aggravated the issue. Despite being in visible discomfort, he went on to take 5 wickets on a lifeless surface in two innings.

With the World Test Championship final nearly out of their grasp, it makes sense for Pakistan to not risk Naseem Shah for the Karachi game.

According to PCB, he will now travel to the High-Performance Centre in Lahore to undergo a further assessment before beginning his rehabilitation. Both Rauf and the already injured Shaheen Afridi are also undergoing rehab there.

The Pakistan team management has not called up a replacement thus far opting to go with Faheem Ashraf in the second test to partner Mohammad Ali with the new ball.

With both having performances that fell short of the mark, Pakistan may have to hand another debut to Mohammad Wasim Jr who has only played seven first-class games.