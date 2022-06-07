Naseem Shah, the young pace sensation from Pakistan has cut his county stint with Gloucestershire short after his father was taken ill.

The 19-year-old has had a stop-and-go season with the county outfit.

His Championship contribution was cut short due to a shoulder injury that saw him being replaced by his countrymate Mohammad Amir.

After recovering Naseem Shah made three appearances for the club in the T20 blast picking up 5 wickets.

Steve Snell, Performance Director at Gloucestershire Cricket, said: “We thoroughly support Naseem’s decision to return home to see his father. Of course, we will miss him on the field, but Naseem’s well-being and the health of his loved ones far outweigh any cricketing priorities.

“We have loved having Naseem with us as part of the Gloucestershire family and we are looking forward to welcoming him back to us as soon as possible.

“Everyone at Gloucestershire cricket is thinking of Naseem and his family and sending our upmost support”

Gloucestershire currently sits mid-table in the South Group of the Blast, with two wins and two defeats, as well as a no-result.

Their next fixture is against Glamorgan at Cardiff, before back-to-back matches against Somerset and Sussex on Thursday and Friday.

Naseem Shah will also suit up for Welsh Fire in The Hundred competition in August.