Naseem Shah ‘proposes’ to Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela in new viral video

LAHORE – Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah and Indian star Urvashi Rautela continue to make headlines as alleged love birds of two arch-rival countries teased fans at times.

Lately, a clip of a Pakistani pace sensation went viral as he outwardly pop the question to the Hate Story star at a public event.

Shah, 20, stated that he is ready to tie the knot as long as the bride is ready. The comments of the young speedster sparked garnered reactions on social media as netizens were quick to notice the alleged proposal, and they shared hilarious reactions to cope with the situation.

The fictional chemistry between the cricketer and the Bollywood diva started after the PagalPanti star shared a fan edit on her social media featuring Naseem Shah’s heroics. She was also spotted in stands during the two Pakistan vs India games in Asia Cup last year.

She never missed a chance to take the limelight as she wished Naseem on his birthday and also dropped a congratulatory note after the Pakistani player was made honorary DSP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

At that time, fans teased Urvashi by tagging her ex-beau Rishabh Pant.