Pakistan are likely to be without the services of Naseem Shah for their second test match against England in Multan with the fast bowler dealing with a shoulder issue.

With Haris Rauf already ruled out due to a quad injury, Pakistan will likely have to hand a debut to Mohammad Wasim Jr who is the only fast-bowling option left in the squad.

Throughout the first test, cameras caught glimpses of Naseem holding his shoulder but he continued to bowl.

Naseem sustained a similar shoulder injury during his time in the County Championship, only bowling 11 overs on his Gloucestershire debut before being sidelined for the remainder of the season.

He had to take on added responsibility after Rauf’s injury often bowling longer spells than usual as England battered every other bowler. The 19-year-old managed to snag 5 wickets in the first test but that mattered little in the end.

The teenager did not partake in the practice session on Thursday.

Pakistan’s team management has decided to abandon their plan of recalling one of Hasan Ali or Mohammad Abbas which likely means Mohammad Wasim jr will partner with Mohammad Ali in Multan.

Wasim jr only has seven first-class matches under his belt and is more accustomed to white-ball cricket just like Haris Rauf.

With the pitch expected to turn Pakistan are likely to make some changes to their team regardless of the injury situation in the camp.

After Zahid Mahmood went for over 200 runs on debut he is likely to be replaced by Abrar Ahmed with all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz also expected to make the team and add some depth in both departments.

If Pakistan cannot get a result in the Multan test, the team may likely shut Naseem Shah down for the rest of the series.