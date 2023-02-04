Naseem Shah joins Balochistan police as honorary DSP

QUETTA – Pakistan star bowler and Quetta Gladiator pacer Naseem Shah has been made goodwill ambassador of the Balochistan Police in another bid to promote a softer image of the law enforcers.

The ceremony to confer the honor to the young pacer was held on Saturday and was attended by the Inspector General of Police Balochistan and other officials of the country’s largest province by land.

Donning the uniform of deputy Superintendent, Naseem shared his views at the ceremony. He started his speech by thanking Balochistan Police for the honor and shared anecdotal memory of his childhood.

Speaking at the rostrum, he revealed being scared of cops. Shah said his parents used to scare him by mentioning the police. He then commended the sacrifices of law enforcers, saying they put their lives at risk for the public.

Having immense respect for cops, he expressed gratitude for Balochistan police assistance.

Last year, KP Police named newly wed Shaheen Shah Afridi as a goodwill ambassador who paid tribute to the martyrs of the valor force.